Wo sie herkommt, die Merz-Billion

Egon W. Kreutzer

Zum Schuldenmachen gehören zwei.

Das wissen vor allem jene, die schon einmal – ob bei einer Bank oder bei der Erbtante – einen Kredit nachgefragt und keinen bekommen haben. Das kann ein ziemlich bitteres Erleben sein, wenn das Geld dringend gebraucht wird.

Friedrich Merz mit seiner Koalition braucht das Geld zwar nicht dringend, aber der feste Wille es auszugeben ist so mächtig, dass trotzdem Schulden gemacht werden sollen. Aber bei wem?

Momentan geistern Gerüchte durch die Welt, es sei geplant, „Sparkonten“ zu enteignen und im Gegenzug Schuldscheine auszugeben.

Eine verrückte Idee.

