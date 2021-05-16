US-Massenimpfstellen bleiben im ganzen Land leer und Fauci gibt zu, dass nur etwa die Hälfte der Mitarbeiter seiner Behörde geimpft sind (Videos)

In Amerika sind fast 36 Prozent der Bevölkerung vollständig geimpft, aber es bleibt abzuwarten, ob der Prozentsatz weiter steigen wird. Bilder und Posts, die in den sozialen Medien kursieren, zeigen, dass viele Amerikaner, aber auch Kanadier, nicht scharf auf die mRNA-„Impfstoffe“ von Big Pharma sind.

Der ehemalige Journalist der New York Times, Alex Berenson, findet das großartig:

Great to see this so empty https://t.co/7lcHStus2e — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 13, 2021

Das Washingtoner Kongresszentrum steht schon seit einiger Zeit leer:

Hey DC. The convention center vaccination site is near empty. Walk ins allowed. I was in and out in 30 minutes. Go! — Paul Rosenzweig (@RosenzweigP) May 6, 2021

Im ganzen Land bleiben die Massenimpfzentren leer:

saturday 5/8: i received my 2nd dose of the #Pfizer #COVIDvaccine today, 3 weeks after the first shot. i knew nationally #vaccination has dropped markedly, but i was stunned the @CalStateLA site was so empty on a weekend. 1/ pic.twitter.com/50oR14b6Tg — alexander siu #sᴛᴀɴᴅꜰᴏʀᴀsɪᴀɴs (@siushi) May 9, 2021

Can confirm that the Salisbury, MD, mass vaccination site is this empty on a daily basis (even to the point of having to throw away doses due to lack of patients) so if you’ve been struggling to get an appointment here’s a wonderful place to start! Don’t let doses go to waste! pic.twitter.com/6mImyDC4vu — k8 cumber (@k8cumber) April 5, 2021

ATTN DC/MD VACCINE SEEKERS🚨

The Salisbury, MD mass vax site takes walk-ins! It’s about a 2 hour drive to get there from the District. They were doing J&J vaccines today so you’d only have to make the 4 hour journey once 💉 It was EXTREMELY empty today! pic.twitter.com/r7dTewilYj — madeline ducharme (@MaddyDucharme) April 9, 2021

An almost deserted mass vaccination site in Orlando. „We have to start knocking on people’s doors now“, said one staff member on site. pic.twitter.com/CiJexZ5HeL — Rieke Havertz (@havpost) May 7, 2021

Empty mass vax site in Rockland County NY. Go get your jabs people! https://t.co/bs4pw20Jho pic.twitter.com/l0CmsmVnYS — Elena 🇺🇸 💙 We got Georgia!🍑 (@elenamariedunn) April 6, 2021

Yesterday I stopped briefly by Miami Dade College to hear some vax updates on my day off. I spoke to Jhon Viveros, 47, who came to get a shot. Both of us have loved ones in Colombia who have no access to vaccines yet, but this site was empty. I saw more portable toilets 1/2 pic.twitter.com/gwvnUx6t56 — Verónica Soledad Zaragovia (@verozaragovia) April 26, 2021

Empty lanes at Essex Covid vaxx site: with demand for shots dropping, the county will close three major sites and shift resources to target smaller, more local populations facing access and hesitancy issues. But local pharmacies are stepping up to help. @NJSpotlightNews pic.twitter.com/sOrK0ZzU0y — Brenda Flanagan (@BFlanaganNJ) May 6, 2021

It’s just after 5:30pm at the mass vaccination site in downtown Toronto. There’s not one person waiting in line. Guy who works here said that most of the ppl 70 and older make their appointments earlier in the day. And there are lulls in the late afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/ReZcK3lNXQ — Rachel Browne (@rp_browne) March 31, 2021

Es wird immer schwieriger, die Menschen zu überzeugen. Und so werden alle möglichen lukrativen Köder angeboten, um die Menschen zu überreden. Der Gouverneur von Ohio, Mike DeWine, hat zum Beispiel eine regelrechte Impfstoff-Lotterie ins Leben gerufen, deren wöchentliche Höchstpreise nicht weniger als 1 Million Dollar oder ein Vollstipendium betragen.

Fauci gibt zu, dass nur etwa die Hälfte der Mitarbeiter seiner Behörde geimpft sind

Dr. Anthony Fauci, der Leiter des U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), sagte, dass etwa 40 Prozent der Mitarbeiter seiner Behörde den COVID-19-Impfstoff nicht erhalten haben, während ein Vertreter der U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sagte, dass die Behörde ähnliche Zahlen meldet.

Während einer Senatsanhörung, fragte Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) Herrn Fauci, der FDA-Direktor des Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks, und Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Direktor Rochelle Walensky über den Prozentsatz ihrer Mitarbeiter, die gegen COVID-19 geimpft wurden.

Senator Burr asked Fauci, Peter Marks from the FDA, and @CDCDirector what percentage of their own employees are vaccinated.



Fauci probably a bit more than half, around 60%.



Marks said about the same.



Walensky dodged the question. pic.twitter.com/zoeZXZeCWM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 14, 2021

„Ich bin mir nicht hundertprozentig sicher, Senator“, sagte Fauci als Antwort, „aber ich denke, es ist wahrscheinlich ein bisschen mehr als die Hälfte. Wahrscheinlich 60 Prozent.“

Marks sagte dann Burr, dass er die genaue Zahl nicht sagen konnte, aber „es ist wahrscheinlich im gleichen Bereich“ wie das, was Fauci berichtet.