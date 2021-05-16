Unabhängige News und Infos

Unabhängige News und Infos

Amerikaner wollen keine experimentellen Impfstoffe! Massenimpfstellen bleiben in ganz Amerika leer
FEMA-Impfzentrum in Greenbelt, Maryland (MDGovpics CC BY 2.0)

US-Massenimpfstellen bleiben im ganzen Land leer und Fauci gibt zu, dass nur etwa die Hälfte der Mitarbeiter seiner Behörde geimpft sind (Videos)

In Amerika sind fast 36 Prozent der Bevölkerung vollständig geimpft, aber es bleibt abzuwarten, ob der Prozentsatz weiter steigen wird. Bilder und Posts, die in den sozialen Medien kursieren, zeigen, dass viele Amerikaner, aber auch Kanadier, nicht scharf auf die mRNA-„Impfstoffe“ von Big Pharma sind.

Der ehemalige Journalist der New York Times, Alex Berenson, findet das großartig:

Das Washingtoner Kongresszentrum steht schon seit einiger Zeit leer:

Im ganzen Land bleiben die Massenimpfzentren leer:

Es wird immer schwieriger, die Menschen zu überzeugen. Und so werden alle möglichen lukrativen Köder angeboten, um die Menschen zu überreden. Der Gouverneur von Ohio, Mike DeWine, hat zum Beispiel eine regelrechte Impfstoff-Lotterie ins Leben gerufen, deren wöchentliche Höchstpreise nicht weniger als 1 Million Dollar oder ein Vollstipendium betragen.

Fauci gibt zu, dass nur etwa die Hälfte der Mitarbeiter seiner Behörde geimpft sind

Dr. Anthony Fauci, der Leiter des U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), sagte, dass etwa 40 Prozent der Mitarbeiter seiner Behörde den COVID-19-Impfstoff nicht erhalten haben, während ein Vertreter der U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sagte, dass die Behörde ähnliche Zahlen meldet.

Während einer Senatsanhörung, fragte Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) Herrn Fauci, der FDA-Direktor des Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks, und Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Direktor Rochelle Walensky über den Prozentsatz ihrer Mitarbeiter, die gegen COVID-19 geimpft wurden.

„Ich bin mir nicht hundertprozentig sicher, Senator“, sagte Fauci als Antwort, „aber ich denke, es ist wahrscheinlich ein bisschen mehr als die Hälfte. Wahrscheinlich 60 Prozent.“

Marks sagte dann Burr, dass er die genaue Zahl nicht sagen konnte, aber „es ist wahrscheinlich im gleichen Bereich“ wie das, was Fauci berichtet.

Quelle: Mass Vaccination Sites Sit Empty Throughout America

Übersetzung: Fauci Admits Only Around Half Of His Agency's Staff Are Vaccinated