Bern will Pandemie-Einsatzgruppen aus Brüssel

Unter Corona bereits im Namen der „Gesundheitssicherheit“, jetzt institutionalisiert mittels einseitigem Vertrag.

Die Schweiz steht kurz davor, sich nicht nur weiter unter das EU-Dach zu ducken, sondern im Krisenfall auch gleich deren „Gesundheits-Einsatzgruppen“ ins Land zu holen.

So sieht es der Entwurf eines neuen Gesundheitsabkommens mit Brüssel vor – Teil des Gesamtpakets, das der Bundesrat möglichst geräuschlos durchwinken möchte. Die Weltwoche berichtete soeben darüber.

Wer diesen Passus liest, fragt sich: Haben die in Bern komplett den Kompass verloren?

