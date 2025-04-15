Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Corona- „Aufarbeitung“ bei Lanz

Am 10. April waren neben der Medizinethikerin Alena Buyx die Virologen Hendrick Streeck, Alexander Kekulé und Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit sowie der amtierende Gesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach zu Gast im ZDF-Talkformat „Markus Lanz“. Thema der Sendung: die Corona-Aufarbeitung. Unser Mitglied Dr. Michael Palmer widerlegt nachfolgend vier Behauptungen von Alena Buyx und Karl Lauterbach.

Alena Buyx:

„Es ist kein Signal mit Nebenwirkungen aufgetreten. Wir wussten zu dem Zeitpunkt wirklich alles über die Sicherheit der Impfung.“

Gab es wirklich kein Signal bei den Nebenwirkungen?

