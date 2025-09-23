Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Deutschland kaputt – Der Maschinist ist tot

Egon W. Kreutzer

Ein Witz aus der ersten Zeit nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg erzählt von einem russischen Soldaten, der mit einer erbeuteten Taschenuhr zum Uhrmacher kommt. „Urr kapputt!“, radebrecht er. Der Uhrmacher öffnet das Gehäuse und zieht schon nach wenigen Sekunden eine Laus aus dem Räderwerk und hält sie dem Besatzer unter die Nase. Der guckt staunend auf den Fund und sagt dann: „Oh, ich verstähen, Maschinist sein tot.“

Daran habe ich mich erinnert als ich heute Morgen vom neuesten CDU-Vorstoß zur Rettung des deutschen gesetzlichen Gesundheitswesen gelesen

