Die Rente ist Symptom, nicht Problem

Egon W. Kreutzer

Die meisten Deutschen hoffen darauf, nach dem Ausscheiden aus dem Berufsleben eine Rente zu erhalten, von der sie ihren Lebensunterhalt bestreiten können.

Das ist im Großen und Ganzen auch noch der Fall, man kann weiterleben, wenn auch mit Abstrichen, und wenn die Rente besonders niedrig ausfällt, ist der Staat bereit, bis zum Existenzminimum aufzustocken.

Ein Blick in die Glaskugel offenbart jedoch, dass zwischen den wichtigsten

