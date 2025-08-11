Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Die Zeit läuft ab, um ein Laborleck in der Schweiz zu stoppen!

Was, wenn die Schweiz längst nicht mehr neutral ist?

Was, wenn unter dem Deckmantel der „Gesundheit“ gefährliche Experimente mitten in unserem Land stattfinden – fernab jeder demokratischen Kontrolle?

In diesem bewegenden Video erhebt Christian Oesch seine Stimme: als Bürger, als Vater, als Präsident des Vereins WIR. Er spricht Klartext über das WHO-Labor in Spiez, das ohne Transparenz betrieben wird – und über die dramatischen Folgen für unsere Freiheit und Souveränität.

Nach dem Video findest du das vollständige Transkript in deutscher Übersetzung.

Ansehen
