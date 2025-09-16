Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Eine schier unglaubliche Geschichte

Von Hans-Jürgen Geese 

Der U.S. Botschafter in Israel, Mike Huckabee, traf sich vor etwa drei Wochen mit zwei Rabbinern und sagte während des aufgezeichneten Gespräches folgendes: „Denn ihr seid das auserwählte Volk, das in einem auserwählten Land lebt, für einen auserwählten Zweck. Und wenn jemand auf Gott wütend ist, dann wird er auch wütend auf die Menschen sein, die ihn repräsentieren.“

„Es geht nicht um Links gegen Rechts, es geht um das Gute gegen das Böse, es geht um den Schöpfer und um diejenigen, die gegen den Schöpfer rebellieren.“

