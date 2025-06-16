Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Es knallt im Nahen Osten

Egon W. Kreutzer

Ein Krieg, der seit Jahrzehnten in der Luft liegt, aber immer wieder aufgeschoben wurde, ist nun begonnen worden.
(Nein! Ausgebrochen ist er nicht!)

Der Iran steht schon lange auf der Wunschliste der US-Außenpolitik. Dass Israel jetzt alleine zugeschlagen hat, rechne ich meiner Vermutung zu, dass frühere US-Präsidenten Israel immer glaubhaft damit vertrösten konnten, der Zeitpunkt sei ungünstig, aber man werde bei nächster Gelegenheit gemeinsam losschlagen, bis Netanjahu in Donald Trump einen US-Präsidenten zu verkraften hatte, der nicht von der Idee beseelt war, den Iran zu irakisieren.

