Florida: Gouverneur DeSantis unterzeichnet erschreckendes Todesstrafengesetz

Fassungslos stehen wir vor der kaltblütigen Hinrichtungswut des Gouverneurs von Florida. Fünf Menschen hat er dieses Jahr bereits ermorden lassen. Allein für Juni sind wieder zwei Exekutionen in Florida geplant. Doch damit nicht genug, denn Gouverneur Ron DeSantis hat nun ein erschreckendes Gesetz unterzeichnet…

Nein, DeSantis hat keine Pressekonferenz abgehalten oder irgend eine Erklärung abgegeben, um seine Unterschrift unter ein menschenverachtendes Gesetz zu begründen.

Das Gesetz erweitert die in Florida zulässigen Hinrichtungsarten auf alle nicht

