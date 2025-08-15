Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Freiwilligkeit der e-ID gilt nicht für jene, die keine Organe spenden wollen

Mit der künftigen Widerspruchsregelung bei der Organspende steht in der Schweiz nicht nur ein Paradigmenwechsel in der Transplantationspolitik an – sie wird auch zum Türöffner für die umstrittene staatliche e-ID. Wer den Organentnahmeplänen widersprechen will, muss dies in einem zentralen Register eintragen lassen, dessen Nutzung ohne digitale Identität nicht möglich sein wird. Damit verknüpfen sich zwei politisch heikle Projekte, deren gemeinsame Umsetzung weitreichende Folgen für Datenschutz und Selbstbestimmung haben könnte.

