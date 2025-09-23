Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Informiert, kritisch, klar – unsere neuesten Videos sind online!
Startet mit scharfem Blick in die Woche: Ob brisante Weltnachrichten, gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen oder politische Tiefenanalysen – wir liefern euch frische Inhalte mit Substanz. Keine leeren Phrasen, keine Ablenkung – nur Klartext, der bewegt. Klickt euch rein, bleibt wach und denkt mit – denn wer gut informiert ist, durchschaut mehr.

Update Reiner Füllmich – Operation Scheinabschiebung – 21.09.2025

Douglas Macgregor: Die NATO bereitet sich auf einen Krieg mit Russland vor

Jenseits der Schlagzeilen: Charlie Kirk, Ukraine und Israel

Wusste Katar vom Israel-Angriff? Fragen erschüttern das offizielle Narrativ

Whitney Webb: Sie planen einen vollständigen FINANZIELLEN LOCKDOWN – Whitney Webb

Trump‘s Weg aus der Ukraine-Sackgasse | Von Rainer Rupp

Du glaubst nicht, was der Kongress gerade über Wettermanipulation und Wolkenimpfung zugegeben hat

Tacheles # 171

The Great Taking 4/4 | Schutz möglich? | Lastenausgleich | Lösungsansätze | 500 E-Mails

Windparks: „Schwangere und Embryos gefährdet“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Ursula Bellut-Staeck

Familie Schuh: Früher hat er alles für uns gemacht.

General Harald Kujat: Ehemaliger Chef der Bundeswehr deckt Kriegslügen über die Ukraine auf

Kult-Physio Ralf Blume enthüllt: Corona war nur der Anfang!

Merz weint Deutschland in den Abgrund

2 Stoffe, die dein Gehirn wachsen lassen & 3 die es schrumpfen lassen

Warum die Zukunft den Narren gehört – Machiavellis erschreckende Einsicht (Philosophy Coded-Deutsch)