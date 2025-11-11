Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

4. Corona-Symposium – AfD-Fraktion im Bundestag – Kayvan Soufi-Siavash – SEHENSWERT!!!

Scott Ritter: USA unterliegen Russland im nuklearen Wettrüsten

„Bürger als Kunde statt als Untertan“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Titus Gebel

Tucker Carlson über das Interview mit Fuentes, America First und Dämonen & UFOs – „Megyn Kelly Live”

🇮🇱 Das verbreitet sich gerade wie ein Lauffeuer und SIE SIND SAUER (Redacted News – Deutsch v.FM)

Der Westen scheitert – China und Russland im Aufwind

Patrik Baab enthüllt: Der deutsche Michel wird ALLES verlieren 💸

Weltweit die Nummer 1 unter den Podcasts! Außerdem: Interview mit Erika Kirk. | Candace Ep 260

Der letzte Akt des Euro: Frankreich und Deutschland im Schuldenstrudel | Dr. Markus Krall

Seit mehr als 100 Jahren – Krieg um Palästina

Die Unerschütterlichen | ‪@Kai-Stuht‬, Kayvan Soufi Siavash und Walter van Rossum im MANOVA Gespräch

EIOS – ein neues Überwachungssystem der WHO

Alena Buyx vs. Tom Lausen zeigt, dass Buyx Schwierigkeiten mit der Wahrheit hat. #RichtigErinnern

Bundeswehr mobilisiert Ostfront // NATO will „endlosen Krieg“ // GEGENPOL

Social Media ist Gift für Dich! So kannst Du Dich schützen! – Hoss und Hopf #303

„Wird hunderttausende Arbeitsplätze kosten“ – Fritz Vahrenholt im Gespräch