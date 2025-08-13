Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Unsere neuesten Videos sind online und bringen euch genau das, was zählt: Aktuelle Top-News, kluge Analysen und packende Hintergründe. Egal ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder globales Geschehen – hier seid ihr immer auf dem neuesten Stand.

TRUMP TRIFFT PUTIN – FRIEDEN ODER TÄUSCHUNG?

Heftiger Russischer Durchbruch im Donbass! Ukrainische Verteidigung komplett zusammengebrochen

ALASKA-GIPFEL: WARUM RUSSLAND OHNE DEAL SIEGT – US-HEGEMONIE BRICHT ZUSAMMEN | GEGENPOL

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs – Warum die westliche Vorherrschaft zu Ende ist

Die dunklen Skandale der Bill Gates Stiftung – Hoss und Hopf #284

Was lebt Deutschrap vor? Stramm Stehen oder Umfallen? | Rapper Genetikk

Covid-19 – A Propaganda and Structural Deep Event with Dr. Piers Robinson

Wahnsinniges Update! Brigitte, Blake Lively und die globalisierte Presse

Paul-Ehrlich-Institut: Historisches Versagen von Anwältin Dr. Meyer-Hesselbarth

Kayvan Soufi-Siavash fragt KI Chat zu 9/11 – spektakuläre Antworten! Teil 1/2 Die große Erzählung!

Patrick Wood an der 21. AZK: Der Wettlauf zur künstlichen Superintelligenz

Soviel Schnaps kann man doch gar nicht saufen !

Schweiz l Renten im Minus und Neue Klage aus den USA

Dr. Michael Brunner an der 21. AZK: Die Würde des Menschen ist das Maß des Rechtes

Prof. Dr. Daniel Broudy an der 21. AZK: Transhumanismus und Posthumanismus

Im Gespräch: Ute Krüger | Turbokrebs nach Corona-„Impfung“