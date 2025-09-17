Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – neue Perspektiven!
Unsere neuesten Videos sind online und bringen euch genau das, was zählt: Aktuelle Top-News, kluge Analysen und packende Hintergründe. Egal ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder globales Geschehen – hier seid ihr immer auf dem neuesten Stand.

Andrei Martyanov: Schlafwandeln wir in den Dritten Weltkrieg?

Europa vor der Pleite, USA vor dem Crash – Der orchestrierte Kollaps

Rechts und identitär: Martin Sellners Ideen auf dem Prüfstand

Der Westen stirbt am eigenen Fanatismus

Wie souverän ist Deutschland? | Sahra Wagenknecht, Gabriele Krone-Schmalz & Markus J. Karsten

Warum uns die sozialen Medien aussterben lassen – Aldous Huxley sagte es voraus (Philosophy Coded)

Die Macht der Medien – Demokratie im Stresstest

Warum China die neue Weltmacht werden wird! // China-Experte Dr. Wolfram Elsner

ERNST WOLFF über Charlie Kirk, Migration & die Wehrpflicht

Krall & Bubeck: Lüning warnt – Deutsche Bank sitzt auf Pulverfass

Nie wieder FDP! Kann man den Liberalen noch glauben? | Ex-Bundestagsabgeordnete Katja Adler (FDP)

Candace Owens – Becoming Brigitte ,MK Ultra und der französische Goldrausch

Link zum Video

Das Neuste aus Helvetistan

Kayvan Soufi Siavash VS Chat KI – Konditionierung, Asch, Alexa, Milgram, Ken Jebsen, KenFM, Apolut

Kirk-Witwe: Trauerrede oder abgeschmacktes Theater?