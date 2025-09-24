Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Neuer Tag – neue Perspektiven!
Unsere neuesten Videos sind online und bringen euch genau das, was zählt: Aktuelle Top-News, kluge Analysen und packende Hintergründe. Egal ob Politik, Gesellschaft oder globales Geschehen – hier seid ihr immer auf dem neuesten Stand.

Israel begeht Völkermord in Gaza, sagt die UN, während die USA zum 6. Mal den Frieden blockieren

Komplette Rede von Donald Trump an der UN 2025

Direkt zum Video:

Virus freigesetzt: Weitere EU-Übung wirft Fragen auf!

Kayvan Soufi-Siavash: So belügen uns Politik & Medien!

Daniele Ganser im Interview: Der Westen ist die größte Gefahr für den Weltfrieden | NDS

Douglas Macgregor: Enthüllt die SCHOCKIERENDE Wahrheit über unsere aktuelle Situation

Wer hat den Anschlag auf Charlie Kirk angeordnet? | Candace Ep 237

Link zum Video

Ex-Nato General Kujat zu Drohnenangriffe auf Polen & wahren Kriegsziele Russlands in der Ukraine!

Krall & Bubeck: Horst Lüning – Ablaufdatum fürs Finanzsystem

Deutschland im freien Fall: Richard Werner warnt vor Jahrhundert-Katastrophe

Dr. John Campbell: „Spike und Krankheit“ (20.09.2025)

Link zum Video

Washingtons arabische Marionetten – Wie sie Israels Interessen dienen

Abschuss, Abschluss Deutschland – Wahrheit, Angriffe & Zukunft!

Israel – Gleiche Manipulation & Ideologie wie bei uns und den USA? – Snippet

SafeVac-Nebenwirkungsdaten laut Ministerium nicht aussagekräftig

Die große Retourkutsche – Was werden die Rechten jetzt tun? | Apollo News-Chefredakteur Max Mannhart