Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Tauchen Sie heute in eine spannende Auswahl neuer Videos ein, die sowohl informativ als auch inspirierend sind und Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnen. Bleiben Sie mit aktuellen Nachrichten-Clips stets auf dem Laufenden und entdecken Sie Beiträge, die zum Nachdenken anregen und interessante Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten.

„Ärztliches Gutachten bestätigt Verhandlungsunfähigkeit!“ Text: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich – Stimme: KI

Gefährliche Menschen erkennen: Ein psychologischer Leitfaden

Für unwissende Bürger – Warum glaubt ihr dass wir die Nazis sind?

Vogelgrippe-Angstkampagne mit der gleichen Struktur wie bei Covid. Ziel: Milchprodukte und Fleisch

Rechtsverachtung und Rechtsnihilismus des Stärkeren | Rainer Mausfeld

Die Auflösung der Grenzen: Kolja Zydatiss über die morbiden Erscheinungen des Hyperliberalismus

Sofort stoppen: Diese 5 Gewohnheiten sind super ungesund!

Genetische Risiken der mRNA-Impfungen sind unbekannt und unvorhersehbar. Man muss sie einstellen

Der merkwürdige Fall des Stephan Kramer (Verfassungsschutzpräsident Thüringen) | #102 Wikihausen

Aluminium in Impfungen – Auslöser von Alzheimer und Autismus?

Im Gespräch: Ulrike Kämmerer (Gibt es überhaupt Viren?)

Zweijährige mit Infarkten und Schlaganfällen, Krebs und plötzlichen Todesfällen nach den Impfungen

Und wieder haben sie Russlands Sieg näher gebracht: Neue Kursk-Offensive scheitert gnadenlos

ORBÁN: UNGARN GEHÖRT DEN UNGARN – UND DEUTSCHLAND?

Schweizer Medien-Beschwerdestellen – die Katze beißt sich in den Schwanz | www.kla.tv/31617

1681€ Strafe für Augen Auf Medien Analyse & (eventuell) zwei exklusive Geschichten (Podcast)