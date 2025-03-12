Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Trump droht mit Krieg gegen Iran

ZEITSPIEL: WORAUF HOFFT SELENSKIJ? – TRUMP & PUTIN VOR EINIGUNG | GEGENPOL

WHO-Chef: „Es ist Zeit, aggressiver gegen Impfgegner vorzugehen.“

Die mRNA-Technologie verwandelt uns in eine Biowaffenfabrik: Shedding beeinträchtigt andere

Stürzt Merz über die Grünen?

Massenpsychose

Ist das Verhältnis zwischen den USA und Europa endgültig zerrüttet?

Washington State County: Resolution gegen mRNA-Impfungen wegen Todesfällen und anderen Schäden

Trump-Selenskyj-Eklat & der fehlende Kontext in den Medien

Dr. David Martin: Die dunkle Wahrheit hinter der mRNA-Revolution

Dieses Abkommen wird den Nahen Osten verändern!

Berühmte Schauspieler leiden unter Nebenwirkungen und sterben nach den Impfungen. Teil CLXXI – 171

Psychiater erklärt, wie Georgescu dämonisiert wird (Raphael Bonelli)

Die Wahrheit über SYRIEN! Sie werden nicht glauben, was WIRKLICH los ist!

Wähler-Betrug: Der größte Skandal der deutschen Politik!

Das will Selenskij wirklich!