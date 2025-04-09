Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Die Wochenmitte wird spannend! Unsere neuesten Videos bieten euch interessante Einblicke und topaktuelle Informationen zu den Themen, die die Welt bewegen. Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder tiefer eintauchen wollt – es ist für jeden etwas dabei. Jetzt reinklicken und nichts verpassen!

Alle schwachsinnig! Peter Hahne spricht Klartext bei Raphael Bonelli

McGreggor: Nun ist es soweit.

Signal Leak: Wahrheit & Lügen

500 Merz-Milliarden: Wie BlackRock profitiert

Dirk Müller: Was Donald Trump wirklich vor hat – Mar-a-Lago-Plan

4. AZK – Dr.Rauni Kilde – Mind Control

STREICHUNG der REDEFREIHEIT auf Geheiß einer ausländischen MACHT (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Meinung verboten – die neue Realität des Rundfunks | Alexander Teske

Skandal: 7 Monate Knast für Faeser-Satire

Meine Gesundheit geht Euch gar nichts an! – Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg

Heuschnupfen für immer lindern? Diese 3 natürlichen Stoffe schlagen sogar Medikamente!

Die Bibel entschlüsselt: Technologie im Namen Gottes | Erich von Däniken

ChatGPT enthüllt: So wird unser Denken vergiftet. Wie unser Verstand zerstört wird.

Trump, Zölle, Bitcoin, Gold – Die Welt im Wandel

Totale Zerstörung – Prof. Maersheimer analysiert

Krall & Bubeck: Schulden, Zölle, & Wut der Bürger – Wie lange noch?