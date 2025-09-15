Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

Frische Einblicke – jederzeit und überall!
Unsere aktuellen Videos bieten euch spannende Perspektiven, fundierte Analysen und kompakte Zusammenfassungen zu den wichtigsten Ereignissen weltweit. Ob politische Entwicklungen, gesellschaftliche Trends oder investigative Recherchen – wir bringen Klarheit in komplexe Themen.
Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder euch tiefer informieren wollt: Hier findet jeder das passende Format. Jetzt reinklicken, dranbleiben und nichts mehr verpassen!

E-ID Daten wandern zu ausländischen Geheimdiensten — zu 99%

Scott Ritter: Russland wird das niemals zulassen – EU-Truppen bedeuten NATO! | GEGENPOL

Franzosen demonstrieren – Deutsche schweigen und zahlen! (Roland Tichy spricht Klartext)

Tacheles # 170

Oberst Jacques Baud: Die EU opfert alles – und gewinnt nichts!

MAD MAX ALARM | Das 3. Jahrtausend #120

Bitcoin – unbekannte Gefahren | Finanzexperten vs. Bitcoin-Experten

Biologische Zerstörung und Chaos durch mmRNA

ZDF lügt! Ex ZDF Redakteur erklärt warum!Einreiseverbot 🇺🇸 wäre nur konsequent!Links hat verloren!

TEIL1: Deutschland & seine Medien: Geschichte einer Selbstdemontage – Ivan Rodionov

EPSTEIN: Justiz in pädokriminelle Netzwerke verstrickt

Douglas Macgregor: Ich habe Sie GEWARNT, und jetzt ist es zu spät

Mord, Krieg, Terror: Stehen Sie auf der richtigen Seite? | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

„Das Layout von Charlie Kirks Veranstaltung ergibt keinen Sinn“ – Dies war ein geplantes Attentat

EU und NATO komplett am Ende! Gegner Russlands haben gnadenlos versagt