Neue Videos am Montag

5 vor 12: Beginnt nächste Woche Krieg?

Douglas Macgregor enthüllt die SCHOCKIERENDE Wahrheit über unsere aktuelle Situation

Scott Ritter: NATO sucht Krieg mit Russland? Ohne die USA! | GEGENPOL

Offizielle Geschichte bricht zusammen: Neue Videobeweise zu Charlie Kirks Ermordung (Redacted DE)

Alex Jones: Die Ermordung von Charlie Kirk ist nun offiziell eine Vertuschungsaktion

Der WEXIT kommt | Kanada und die G7 in Turbulenzen

Dröhnende Drohnen | Mathias Bröckers, Dirk Pohlmann und Jürgen Rose im MANOVA-Gespräch

Tacheles # 172

„Drohnen-Angriff“ auf Dänemark | ERSTKONTAKT #53

„Rassismus gegen das eigene Volk“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Fürstin Gloria von Thurn und Taxis

Sphären der Sicherheit vs. des Einflusses – Prof. Sachs & Prof. Mearsheimer

Gold bald bei 10.000$ – warum die Rallye erst der Anfang ist / Talk mit Andreas Ullmann

Viren? Eine falsche Interpretation! Interview mit Prof. Stefan Hockertz

DIE SKLAVEREI IST ZURÜCK! Brian Webb erhebt Anklage gegen RFK Jr., die FDA und Marty McCary.

Wie die Schweizer Leitmedien ihre Demokratie aushebeln

Die offizielle Geschichte von Charlie Kirks Ermordung zerfällt (Redacted News – Deutsch)

Ich soll Werbung für israelische Spionagesoftware machen