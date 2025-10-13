Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Mit unseren aktuellen Videos erhaltet ihr fundierte Infos, kluge Perspektiven und prägnante Zusammenfassungen zu wichtigen Themen weltweit. Von politischen Debatten bis zu sozialen Trends: Wir liefern Orientierung.
Milliardenschwerer Super-GAU für die NATO! Patriot-Systeme absolut machtlos gegen Russische Raketen

Die Wahrheit über Charlies medizinischen Bericht | Candace Ep 251

Die Zersetzung der Gesellschaft – KGB Überläufer erklärt den strukturierten ideologischen Umsturz

Scott Ritter: Tomahawk für Ukraine? Krieg auf neuer Stufe // GEGENPOL

Selenski drohte Moskau mit Blackout. Jetzt hat er seine Quittung dafür bekommen

Tacheles # 174

🎤 Kla.TV-Offline: Diese Festplatte schreibt Geschichte! (Backstage-Reportage) 🎬 | www.kla.tv/38958

Hinter den Kulissen von ‪@FAIRTALKTV‬: Das sagen die Zuschauer wirklich!

Das Hopium-Gegenmittel | MANOVA präsentiert Tom-Oliver Regenauers Vortrag in Cottbus vom 20.9.2025

Zur Toxizität der dritten Dosis

Menschen, die eine Maske im Auto tragen (AwakenWithJP – Deutsch)

Managed Decline | Leben in Armut | Herunterfahren des Staates

Wie du deine Beziehung ruinierst – Ultra Spiritual Life Folge 26 (AwakenWithJP – Deutsch)

Dirk Müller ALARM: „Diese Blase kann schon morgen Nacht platzen!“ (Schlimmer als 2008)

Sonderpodcast von Andreas Popp zur aktuellen Gold und Silber-Krise

Chatkontrolle und Veggi-Bratwurst bleiben doch: Die Tricks der Politiker (mit Strategem 16)