Neue Videos am Montag

KOMPLIZEN DES VÖLKERMORDS! DIE UNANGENEHME WAHRHEIT! John Mearsheimer analysiert

Ernst Wolff: DAS ist der wahre Plan von Putin und Trump!

Der fehlende Kontext: Trumps „Friedensplan“ für Gaza & Tomahawk-Raketen für die Ukraine

Ralf Ludwig: Von Big Pharma initiierte WHO-Pandemien gemeinsam stoppen

Dr. Henry Ealy: Zieht Bill Gates die Fäden im US-Gesundheitsministerium?

Trump hält angespanntes Treffen mit Selenskyj wegen Tomahawk-Raketen ab

Was passiert, wenn KI schlauer wird als wir?

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan: Wem nützt die Eskalation? // GEGENPOL

Desaster für Selenski: Erniedrigt, vorgeführt und eiskalt abserviert

Großbanken – Vorbereitung auf Regelbefolgung-Währung (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Trump befiehlt der CIA, Venezuela anzugreifen, während das US-Militär unschuldige Menschen tötet

Linke Lehrer haben es auf deine Kinder abgesehen (AwakenWithJP – Deutsch )

Wir müssen es wollen! Das gute Leben ist etwas politisches | Linker Philosoph Robert Pfaller

Dr. Malone im Polit-Talk: Neue Gesundheitsallianz gegen WHO-Einfluss – «Make Europe Healthy Again»

Silber +83%! „Das ist KEINE Blase, das ist erst der ANFANG!“ (Ernst Wolff enthüllt)

Minimalismus – Warum Du Dich schämen solltest, wenn Du Dinge besitzt (AwakenWithJP – Deutsch)