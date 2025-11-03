Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Es geht los! Bill Gates kündigt Pläne zur Impfung Ihres Fleisches an (Redacted News – Deutsch,FM)

RFK Jr. lies gerade eine Gesundheitsbranche-BOMBE platzen und die sind SAUER (Redacted News-Deutsch)

Massiver Super-GAU für Selenski! Ukrainische Männer verlassen in Scharen das Land.

Venezolanischer Präsident sollte entführt werden | Von Rainer Rupp

Dr. Christoph Blocher | EU-Vertragspaket: Schindluderei, Mogelbegriffe und Fake-News

Gefährlicher als damals: Krone-Schmalz warnt vor dem nächsten großen Konflikt

EU-Abgeordneter Hauser: «Von der Leyens Projekte sind brutal»

Die ethnische Säuberung der Deutschen nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg (A Day In History – Deutsch)

Warum Du ohne es zu merken Deine Gesundheit verlierst – und wie Du sie zurückholst!

Jede Darmkrebszelle fürchtet dieses Gewürz abgrundtief

Tacheles # 177 – SKYFALL

Russlands Schwenk nach Osten: Von Groß-Europa zu Groß-Eurasien

mmRNA Applikation und unsichtbare Markierung: bedrohliche „Micropatches“

„Corona oder Krieg – Ziel sind künstliche Märkte“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Dr. Gunter Frank

Hans-Georg Maaßen | Wohin steuert Deutschland?