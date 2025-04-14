Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Neue Videos am Montag

Startet die Woche mit frischem Wissen! Unsere neuen Videos sind da und stecken voller spannender Informationen. Von brandaktuellen Ereignissen bis zu tiefgründigen Analysen – wir haben die wichtigsten Themen für euch aufbereitet. Klickt rein und lasst euch inspirieren – informativ, interessant und garantiert für jeden was dabei!

SCOTT RITTER: TRUMP STÜRZT DIE SÄULEN DES SYSTEMS EIN!

Israel auf Amoklauf – Prof. Mersheimer analysiert

Trump – Börsen, Zölle und der Great Reset – Warum sein Kurs richtig ist

Dubai Gitte: So sprechen Inder über Deutschland

Kämpft für eure Freiheit! Die Wahrheit hinter Lügen, Jagd & Justiz

Frei bleiben – Nein zum EU-Unterwerfungsvertrag von Adrian Amstutz

Bricht Elon Musk unter dem Druck zusammen? – Hoss und Hopf #260

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & MAHA werden die Nation schockieren (Redacted News – m.dt.Ut.)

Prof. Mearsheimer – Ukraine-Krieg, Israels Völkermord, Trumps Zölle und China

Sicht auf Deutschland. Spannendes Gespräch mit J. Freymann zum deutschen Wahnsinn und was passieren müsste!

Massenmörder – Alastair Crooke analysiert

Die Pyramide der Macht: Kapitel 1 – Großes Bildungswesen (The Conscious Resistance – Deutsch)

Israels geheime Lobby der Rüstungsindustrie in Brüssel

Konto Sperrung & Kündigung wg. Schenkungen für Augen Auf Medien Analyse (Video-Podcast)

Algen-Fehlalarm! Dem Nordatlantik geht es besser als gedacht – Klimaschau 220