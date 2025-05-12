Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Organspendegesetz in der Schweiz – Was man Euch bisher verschwiegen hat!

„Dank“ Merz dramatischer Risiko-Anstieg eines Kriegseintritts Deutschlands | Von Rainer Rupp

Bericht aus dem Iran: Eine Perspektive, die in den Medien fehlt

Lebensgefährliche Challenges bei TikTok & Co.

Nach dem Papst ist vor dem Papst – Wohin geht die Reise des Vatikans?

Steht das israelische Militär kurz vor dem Zusammenbruch? Dr. Shir Hever

Nationalrat Gafner will raus aus der WHO: «Die EDU-Petition ist sehr gut angelaufen!»

US-Heimatschutzbehörde gibt zu: „Wir können 95% von Bidens vermissten Kindern nicht finden“-Redacted

Philosoph packt aus: Wie Angst die Menschen lähmt | Dr. Michael Andrick

BIO-TERROR-SCHOCK! – PLANT DAS PENTAGON AM 4. JULI EINE WEITERE KRIESE?

Die Agenda des Great Reset – Wirtschaftliche Zerstörung und Krieg

Politische Intrigen und Hintergründe zur Kanzlerwahl

Friedensforscher Daniele Ganser über Wahrheit, Spaltung und Krieg | Kommt jetzt die Revolution?

Merz täuscht sich gewaltig! Russland hat auf jedes Ultimatum eine angemessene Antwort

Wer 2025 Deutschland wirklich regiert! (Interview mit Ernst Wolff)