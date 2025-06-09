Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Die Wahrheit über Trump und Musks Streit! (Ernst Wolff packt aus)

Was Dir die Medien nicht erzählen – Die Fehde zwischen Trump und Musk (Really Graceful – Deutsch)

Dr. Reiner Füllmich Statement am 8. Juni 2025

Während westliche Führungspersönlichkeiten untätig zusehen, brennt Gaza

Historiker zu den Friedensgesprächen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland in Istanbul

USA haben militärische Überlegenheit verloren | Von Rainer Rupp

Trump gegen Musk im Eskalationsspiel (Spieltheorie) | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

BEVÖLKERUNG IM FREIEN FALL – DIE STILLE KATASTROPHE

Drohnenschlag gegen russische Bomber: Strategem 8 | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

ZIEL ERREICHT FÜR NATO: VERHANDLUNGEN GESCHEITERT? | GEGENPOL