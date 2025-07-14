Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Montag

Frische Einblicke – jederzeit!
Unsere neuesten Videos bringen euch spannende Perspektiven und aktuelle Informationen zu den wichtigsten Themen weltweit. Ob kurze Zusammenfassung oder tiefgehende Analyse – hier ist für jeden etwas dabei. Jetzt reinklicken und informiert bleiben!

Prof. Bhakdi, welche Bücher sollte der mündige Bürger über die RKI-Protokolle gelesen haben?

Lawrow teilt kräftig aus gegen Friedrich Merz

Die De-Generation – von Tom-Oliver Regenauer

Beate Bahner und Gerhard Wisnewski über den Prozesserfolg gegen negative Kritik über sein Buch

Alice Weidel und Tino Chrupalla zur abgesetzten Richterwahl – AfD-Fraktion im Bundestag

KRALL warnt vor neu geplanten digitalen Euro Gesetz & Abschaffung des Bargelds durch EU!

Tacheles #165

Der geheime Krieg gegen Deutschland – Interview mit Stefan Schubert | www.kla.tv/38208

CDU betrügt bei Richterwahl + Plagiats-Vorwürfe gegen Merz + CDU verrät eigenen Kanzler!

Die 10 wichtigsten Dinge die die Menschheit wissen sollte – Hoss und Hopf #277

Dr. Jonas Tögel: Propaganda vs. Demokratie – im Gespräch mit Georgiy Michailov

Atomkrieg oder Bewusstseinswandel?

SCOTT RITTER: BRICS SIND GEDULDIG – HEGEMONIE DER USA BRICHT ZUSAMMEN

Militärische+,Wirtschaftsnachrichten Mai 2025

Meine Corona-Anhörung im Landtag