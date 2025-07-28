Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Unsere aktuellen Videos bieten euch spannende Perspektiven, fundierte Analysen und kompakte Zusammenfassungen zu den wichtigsten Ereignissen weltweit. Ob politische Entwicklungen, gesellschaftliche Trends oder investigative Recherchen – wir bringen Klarheit in komplexe Themen.
Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder euch tiefer informieren wollt: Hier findet jeder das passende Format. Jetzt reinklicken, dranbleiben und nichts mehr verpassen!

Perspektiven abseits des Mainstreams: Iran, Israel & der Westen

Mossad-Erpressung: Wie Netanjahu mit Epstein Trump & die USA lenkt | David Icke

JAPANISCHE WISSENSCHAFTLER SCHLAGEN ALARM UNERKLÄRLICHE TODESWELLE IM ANSCHLUSS AN COVID-INJEKTIONEN

FARLE: ALLES NUR NATO-PROPAGANDA – DEUTSCHES VOLK WIRD ENTEIGNET!

Deutschland im freien Fall: Warum das KEIN Zufall mehr ist! (Philip Hopf)

Tacheles # 166

FRAGEN & ANTWORTEN zu DER STREISAND-EFFEKT – WENN ZENSUR NACH HINTEN LOSGEHT

Die Europäische Union fördert zweifelhafte NGO-Projekte | exxpress live am 25. Juli 2025

Der Punkt im menschlichen Bewusstsein, den eine Tyrannei niemals überschreiten darf

Dr. Hans van der Waerden: Enttarnung der medialen Ukraine-Trugbilder

Nur echte GesundheitsFreaks beantworten diese 8 VitaminFragen richtig!

Trump-Zölle sollen UN-Ziele für nachhaltige Entwicklung erzwingen (The Reese Report – Deutsch)

Das ist die AfD-Hochburg im Westen!

Wie sich ein Land dem woken Zeitgeist widersetzt…

Diese Frage kostete ihn seine Karriere – jetzt redet er! (Prof. Dr. Walter Veith Interview)