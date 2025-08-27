Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Notwendigkeit von Sicherheitsgarantien zur Beendigung des Ukrainekonflikts

Uwe Froschauer

Sinn und Zweck von Sicherheitsgarantien

Sicherheitsgarantien sind als Prophylaxe und zur Beendigung von Konflikten wichtige Maßnahmen, weil sie gleichzeitig Abschreckung, Vertrauen und Stabilität schaffen. Sie können Kriege nicht hundertprozentig verhindern, aber sie machen Konflikte unwahrscheinlicher und kalkulierbarer.

Potenziellen Angreifern wird damit klar gemacht, dass mögliche Angriffe weitreichende Konsequenzen hätten.

Schwächere Länder wie zum Beispiel die Ukraine können sich meist nicht allein gegen große Mächte wie Russland ohne fremde Hilfe verteidigen. Durch

