Schweiz erlebt Migrantenkrawalle – Lausanne brennt – Videos

Die tödliche Flucht eines Jugendlichen auf einem gestohlenen Roller führte in Lausanne zu den ersten massiven Migrantenkrawallen in der Schweiz. Zwei Nächte lang dominierten Gewalt, Brände und Angriffe auf die Polizei das Stadtbild.

Nach dem tödlichen Unfall eines 17-Jährigen, der mit einem gestohlenen Roller vor der Polizei flüchtete, eskalierten die Spannungen in der Stadt innerhalb weniger Stunden zu massiver Gewalt.

