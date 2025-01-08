Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

»UNFASSBARE SCHEINHEILIGKEIT!« – So mischten sich DEUTSCHE POLITIKER & MEDIEN in den US-Wahlkampf ein!

Donald Trump polarisiert die Welt spätestens seit er auf der politischen Bühne erschienen ist. Ohnehin als er erstmals nach dem Amtssitz der US-Präsidentschaft im Jahr 2016 griff. In der Endphase des damaligen Wahlkampfes zwischen ihm und seiner demokratischen Herausforderin Hillary Clinton, die natürlich für den linken Mainstream „bequem“ war und Trump verhindern sollte, zeigten auch deutsche Medien und Politiker ihre wahre Gesinnung. Leider hatte jene mit Objektivität und Nichteinmischung in den US-Wahlkampf nichts zu tun.

Was heute etwa bezüglich Elon Musk beklagt wird, dass dieser sich in den Bundestagswahlkampf einmischen würde …

