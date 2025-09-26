Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Elon Musk – Zirkusdirektor der Zukunft: Freiheitskämpfer, Datenkrake, Visionär und Clown in Personalunion
Das Weiße Haus via Wikimedia

Elon Musk – Zirkusdirektor der Zukunft: Freiheitskämpfer, Datenkrake, Visionär und Clown in Personalunion

Die Legende vom Selfmade-Milliardär hält keiner Prüfung stand. Musk profitierte massiv von staatlichen Programmen. Laut der Washington Post haben Musks Unternehmen mindestens 38 Milliarden Dollar an Verträge, Subventionen, Steuervergünstigungen und staatlichen Fördermitteln erhalten:  Tesla verdiente Milliarden durch Emissionszertifikate, während SpaceX von Aufträgen der NASA und des US-Verteidigungsministeriums getragen wurde. Jeff Bezos wird mit der Aussage zitiert:

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen