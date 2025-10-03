Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos.com

EU-Beitritt der Ukraine bedeutet: Deutsche Soldaten an die Front und wirtschaftliches Desaster

Die Ukraine soll in die EU aufgenommen werden. Das ist der erklärte Wille der EU. Eine öffentliche Diskussion dazu findet kaum statt. Nur der ungarische Ministerpräsident Victor Orban stemmt sich dagegen und ließ in Ungarn eine Volksbefragung durchführen. Militärisch, wirtschaftlich und finanziell wäre ein EU-Beitritt der Ukraine verhängnisvoll.

Die EU führt mit der Ukraine offizielle Beitrittsverhandlungen. Ein Beitritt geht nur durch einen einstimmigen Beschluss der bisherigen 27 Mitgliedsstaaten. Das heißt, ein einzelner Staat kann die Aufnahme blockieren. Eine solche Blockade ist das

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen