Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

„Für mich war von Anfang an klar, irgendwas stimmt da nicht.“

Ein Gespräch mit der Schauspielerin Senta Auth über Haltung, Verlust, Aufarbeitung und Wiedergutmachung.

Senta Auth ist bekannt aus der erfolgreichen Serie „Dahoam is Dahoam“, in der sie über 14 Jahre lang eine beliebte Hauptrolle spielte. Wer sie trifft, spürt sofort ihre Klarheit und innere Stärke. Sie ist eine Frau mit Rückgrat, die sich nicht verbiegen lässt – jemand, der nach seinem moralischen Kompass lebt.

Ansehen
Ansehen