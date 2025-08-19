Neue Videos am Dienstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Startet mit scharfem Blick in die Woche: Ob brisante Weltnachrichten, gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen oder politische Tiefenanalysen – wir liefern euch frische Inhalte mit Substanz. Keine leeren Phrasen, keine Ablenkung – nur Klartext, der bewegt. Klickt euch rein, bleibt wach und denkt mit – denn wer gut informiert ist, durchschaut mehr.

Trump & Putin: Körpersprache verrät, was wirklich passiert ist

Putin aus dem Jahr 2000

Deutschland VERBLÖDET sich selbst – Vince Ebert im Ausnahmezustand

Fall Aaron: Deckt Carsten Stahl einen Kinderschänder?

RKI-Protokolle und NS-Urteile, aber Demos gegen Rechts (AfD), Tom Lausen?

Social Media erst ab 16 Jahren – Schutz oder Bevormundung?

So krank ist unsere Gesellschaft (wirklich) | Politisch inkorrekt

Suspendierter Polizist: Warum steht Carsten Stehlik vor Gericht?

Emmanuel Macron hatte einen „Sugar Daddy“

RAUS HIER!! – Regierung beschließt Angriff auf Eure Grundrechte!!

„Wir stehen vor dem GRÖSSTEN VERMÖGENSTRANSFER der Geschichte!“ (Horst Lüning)

KI-NEWS: ChatGPT-5 RÜCKZUG! Musk vs Sam Altman DRAMA, KI-Videos OHNE PROMPT erstellen

Russische Quellen: Trump akzeptiert Russlands Gebietsansprüche in der Ukraine

Impfopfer ohne Stimme – jetzt reden sie!