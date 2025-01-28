Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

light city man people
pexels.com

Neue Videos am Dienstag

Neuer Tag, neue Videos! Unsere neuesten Veröffentlichungen bringt euch die aktuellen News und Hintergrundberichte, die ihr nicht verpassen dürft. Mit spannenden Themen für jeden Geschmack liefern wir euch den perfekten Mix aus Information und Unterhaltung. Schaut vorbei und bleibt bestens informiert!

Wie die Medien zum Propagandaorgan einer rücksichtslosen Mobilfunklobby wurden | www.kla.tv/31793

Kinderschutzbehörden: Staatlich gefördertes Netzwerk für Kindersexhandel und Kindesmissbrauch

Link zum Video

Prof. Janssen über IGV: «Schweiz wird nicht mehr selbst über Gesundheitsfragen entscheiden können.»

Neue Studie: Personen, die ihr Leben lang nicht geimpft wurden, sind die gesündesten des Planeten

Link zum Video

An die peinlichen Omas gegen rechts. Was ich Euch schon immer mal sagen wollte…

Rechtsanwältin Staubli zu den IGV der WHO: «Der Bundesrat vergibt sich nichts mit einem Opting-Out»

Das Hauptproblem der KI, das niemand lösen kann

Prominente leiden unter Nebenwirkungen und sterben nach den Impfungen. Teil CLXVII – 167

Link zum Video

Einigkeit & Recht & Terror – Ausgeliefert im eigenen Land | DOKU 2025

100 Jahre Verschwörung zur ZERSTÖRUNG DER FREIHEIT (The Reese Report 2021 – Deutsch)

Uncut #3: Heute mit Kayvan Soufi-Siavash

Nahrung als häufigste Todesursache der Welt: 11 Millionen jährlich. Ultraverarbeitetes und Junk Food

Link zum Video

Ein Angebot, das Sie nicht ablehnen können …

PROJECT STARGATE – Was man Dir NICHT erzählt (Really Graceful – Deutsch)

Widerspruch wagen und dulden – Im Gespräch mit Marco Rima