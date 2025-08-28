Neue Videos am Donnerstag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Unsere aktuellen Videos bieten euch spannende Perspektiven, fundierte Analysen und kompakte Zusammenfassungen zu den wichtigsten Ereignissen weltweit. Ob politische Entwicklungen, gesellschaftliche Trends oder investigative Recherchen – wir bringen Klarheit in komplexe Themen.
Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder euch tiefer informieren wollt: Hier findet jeder das passende Format. Jetzt reinklicken, dranbleiben und nichts mehr verpassen!

Dein Lächeln stoppt die Aufklärung – Weltweit – In Medien, Politik & Gesellschaft

Echt Jetzt Folge #023 Du verlierst gerade deine Freiheit – ohne es zu merken!

Seth Harp deckt Morde und Drogenhandel in Amerikas größter Militärbasis auf

Unterirdische biochemische Anlagen in der Ukraine (MW – Deutsch)

Leistungsloses Einkommen der Reichen

Präsident Macron gibt seine Opferaussage ab

ARD, jetzt hab ich euch erwischt! Lügen für den Klimawahn, um an dein Geld zu kommen. #welt

Die moralisch fragwürdigste Erpressung der Welt

NATO Turbo’s in Bundesbern

Prof. Dr. Bhakdi & Dr. Köhnlein im Interview: Infektionen verstehen – statt fürchten

200g von dieser Frucht und dein Darm shiftet komplett in Gesundheit

Prof. DDr. Christian Schubert: Corona, Stress & Impfungen – Was die Psychoneuroimmunologie enthüllt

Robert Habeck,du wirst uns fehlen. USA verkaufen uns russisches Gas? Reuters berichtet UNFASSBARES!!

Deutschland geht das Wasser aus!

Der harte Kampf hinter den Kulissen: Wer gerade WIRKLICH die Welt regiert! (Ernst Wolff packt aus)