Neue Videos am Mittwoch

Unsere aktuellen Videos zeigen, worauf es ankommt: Relevante Themen, präzise Analysen und journalistische Tiefe ohne Spektakel. Vom Brennpunkt der Weltpolitik bis zum Umbruch in der Nachbarschaft – wir bieten die Informationen, die wirklich zählen. Kein Alarmismus, keine leeren Schlagzeilen – nur das, was euch weiterbringt. Für alle, die mitdenken, hinterfragen und mehr wollen. Jetzt ansehen, dranbleiben und mitreden – denn Aufklärung ist der Anfang von Veränderung.

Netanyahus Atomdrohung platzt – Krieg mit Iran nur Tage entfernt?

Bei 3I ATLAS ist gerade etwas SEHR Merkwürdiges passiert (und die NASA verbirgt etwas) (Redacted-DE)

Zwischen Corona-Enquete und U-Ausschuss | Prof. Homburg

Psst! – Die Wissenschaft

Dr. Michael Nehls: So wird dein Gehirn gezielt abgeschaltet – und so wehrst du dich!

Alex Krainer & Pepe Escobar: China und Russland rüsten Iran mit einem Schutzschild aus!

Tusk verteidigt Terrorismus gegen Deutschland | Von Rainer Rupp

Israels Propagandaoffensive: Influencer erhalten 7.000 Dollar pro Beitrag

Was bedeutet der Spannungsfall für die deutsche Bevölkerung?

Ein Satz wie ein Alarmsignal: Was Merz’ Worte über Deutschland verraten

Wie die USA still und leise die digitale ID einführen

„USA wollten mich zum Schweigen bringen“ – Scott Ritter über Propaganda und den Ukraine-Krieg

Das mit Abstand gesündeste, was du direkt morgens tun kannst

Forscher warnt: „Übermenschliche KI würde uns alle töten“

Tucker Carlson: Alex Jones warnt vor dem globalistischen Todeskult

Trumps „Friedensplan“ für Gaza: