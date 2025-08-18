Neue Videos am Montag

Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Unsere aktuellen Videos bieten euch spannende Perspektiven, fundierte Analysen und kompakte Zusammenfassungen zu den wichtigsten Ereignissen weltweit. Ob politische Entwicklungen, gesellschaftliche Trends oder investigative Recherchen – wir bringen Klarheit in komplexe Themen.
Feinde Russlands fassungslos! Putin hat sie alle zerstört und ihre hinterhältigen Pläne durchkreuzt

Trump und Putin sorgen für Politik-Erdbeben: Kiew & Brüssel in der Pflicht

Trump gegen Putin: spieltheoretische Analyse der Verhandlungsmethoden | Prof. Dr. Christian Rieck

Jackpot für Putin! Jetzt haben die EU und das Kiewer Regime ein massives Problem

Aufgedeckt: Das ist der Kriegsplan für Deutschland!

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs – Offener Brief an den israelischen Außenminister Sa’ar

Im Gespräch: Tom Lausen und Kayvan Soufi-Siavash | Einfluss der KI auf Medien

Lukaschenko: USA wollen keinen Frieden, sondern Krieg zwischen Russland und EU!

Biometrische Überwachung: Ihr Körper gehört dem Staat! | Denkgarage | QS24 Gesundheitsfernsehen

So kannst du effektiv Alzheimer & Demenz verhindern! – Hoss und Hopf #285

Dr. Daniele Ganser: Kiew 2014 – Der Putsch, der Europa in den Krieg stürzte (15.8.2025)

Regierung: WHO darf Grundrechte einschränken – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit klugen Köpfen

Freiwilligkeit der e-ID gilt nicht für jene, die keine Organe spenden wollen

„Israel wird zusammenbrechen“ – Warnung des israelischen Politikers Dr. Cassif

Israel unterdrückt Wahrheit: Journalisten in Gaza getötet