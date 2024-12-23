Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

pexels.com

Neue Videos am Montag

Erleben Sie heute eine Vielfalt an neuen und spannenden Videos, die nicht nur informativ sind, sondern auch Ihr Wissen erweitern. Entdecken Sie fesselnde Dokumentationen, die tiefe Einblicke in verschiedenste Themen bieten, und bleiben Sie durch aktuelle Nachrichtenbeiträge stets bestens informiert. Freuen Sie sich außerdem auf weitere interessante Inhalte, die Ihnen neue Perspektiven eröffnen.

Die unerzählte Geschichte der USA – Prof. Chomsky & Prof. Kuznick

Spotlight: Karin Leukefeld über gezielte Planungen zum militärischen Umsturz von Assad

Inszenierter Fuellmich-Prozess blockiert die überfällige Aufarbeitung der Corona-Verbrechen

Alle Hoffnung des Westens umsonst: Russische Armee bleibt in Syrien

Uns mit Maschinen ersetzen, ihr Bewusstsein in KI-Cloud laden: So glauben sie, unsterblich zu werden

Link zum Video

Demokratie bedeutet nicht, die Mächtigen zur Rechenschaft zu ziehen | Von Rainer Rupp

SVP-Nationalrat und Anwalt Rémy Wyssmann analysiert die fortschreitende Entmachtung der Parlamente

ERNST WOLFF | Die Zukunft der BRD | P. Diddy | Trump | Elon Musk | Bitcoin | Blackrock & Ukraine

WEF und UNO wollen die Biologie verändern, indem sie uns die Menschlichkeit rauben

Link zum Video

Was uns die Corona-Protokolle verraten: RKI missachtete Faktenlage zugunsten der politischen Vorgaben Prof. a.D. Dr. med. Andreas Sönnichsen

Psychologische Operation – Die Wahrheit über New Jerseys Drohnen-UFOs (Chase Hughes – Deutsch)

Magdeburg-Terror: Was ARD & ZDF euch verschweigen…

Alcyon Pleyaden Extra 72: Prophezeiungen Ankunft Jesu, NTE-Fälle Kinder, Reinkarnation, Ewiges Leben

Link zum Video

Tacheles # 151

Prof. Bhakdi: „Wählt nicht die Altparteien!“

Dr. David Martin warnt vor erneutem Biowaffenanschlag

Patrik Baab warnt: Das dürfen WIR nicht wissen! ALLES bricht zusammen