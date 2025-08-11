Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

depositphotos

Neue Videos am Montag

Frische Einblicke – jederzeit und überall!
Unsere aktuellen Videos bieten euch spannende Perspektiven, fundierte Analysen und kompakte Zusammenfassungen zu den wichtigsten Ereignissen weltweit. Ob politische Entwicklungen, gesellschaftliche Trends oder investigative Recherchen – wir bringen Klarheit in komplexe Themen.
Ob ihr nur kurz reinschauen oder euch tiefer informieren wollt: Hier findet jeder das passende Format. Jetzt reinklicken, dranbleiben und nichts mehr verpassen!

Schlappe für Merz: Trump will sich mit Putin treffen

Russlands Sieg ist besiegelt! Jetzt bleibt dem Kiewer Regime nur die Kapitulation

ATOM-ULTIMATUM GEGEN RUSSLAND: TRUMPS GEFÄHRLICHES SPIEL! – Jeffrey Sachs analysiert

Tacheles # 167

Im digitalen Käfig: CBDCs und die stille Neugestaltung der persönlichen Freiheit.

Link zum Video

MANOVA The Great WeSet: Täter auf dem Richterstuhl (Alexander Christ, Tom Lausen, Harald Walach)

Bargeld Verfolgung – CBDC, der digitale Euro und staatliche Überwachung

Tucker Carlson: Jeremiah Johnston

Link zum Video

Deutschland verbietet Waffenexporte nach Israel

Douglas MacGregor: US-Militär in der Krise – Trumps Strategie, Russland, Iran und Israel im Fokus

Livestream: Bühne, Waffe, Fassade – Wie Migration zur Projektionsfläche wird (Aufzeichnung vom 07.08.2025)

VON IDIOTEN REGIERT – Sie ZERSTÖREN Deutschland mit ABSICHT!! (Peter Hahne packt aus)

Was hat Israel gegen Donald Trump in der Hand? | Candace Ep 224

Link zum Video

„Corona-Faschismus gegen Kinder“ – Punkt.PRERADOVIC mit Birgit Kelle

Panchenko & Andrey Fursov – Wer in Deutschland 1 Bunker für den 3 Weltkrieg baut, sollte DAS wissen!