Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

Sozialabbau für Kriegswirtschaft ist eine Kriegserklärung an das eigene Volk

Uwe Froschauer

Die schwarz-rote Koalition will einen „Herbst der Reformen“. Ein zentrales Thema der Großen Koalition ist die Reform der Sozialsysteme. Wie Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz macht auch CSU-Chef Söder Druck für Einschnitte.

CDU-Chef Friedrich Merz kündigte bei den Haushaltsberatungen im Bundestag eine tiefgreifende Reform des Sozialsystems an. Dabei gehe es nicht um Details, sondern um sehr Grundsätzliches, sagte Merz in der Generaldebatte.
Die weitreichenden Einschnitte im Sozialstaat könnten zu einer Verschlechterung der realen Bezüge bei Renten, bei der Gesundheitsversorgung, bei der Pflege der Senioren

Weiterlesen
Weiterlesen