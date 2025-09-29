Unabhängige Analysen und Informationen zu Geopolitik, Wirtschaft, Gesundheit, Technologie

„Viel Glück an alle“: Trump gibt Verantwortung für Ukraine an die EU ab

Donald Trump hat nach einem kürzlichen Gespräc mit Wladimir Selenskij erklärt, dass die Ukraine ihre Territorien zurückzugewinnen könnte. Was wie eine Kehrtwende aussieht, ist in Wirklichkeit keine.

Von Alex Männer

Der vergangene Auftritt von Donald Trump vor der 80. Generalversammlung der Vereinten Nationen am Dienstag war mal wieder einer dieser medienwirksamen Coups, die der 47. US-Präsident so gern zelebriert. Dabei sorgte Trump nicht nur mit seiner Rede vor der Generalversammlung für Schlagzeilen, sondern auch im Vorfeld der Veranstaltung.

